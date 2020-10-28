After early sprinkles, expect a dry Wednesday with heavy rain in the forecast for Thursday

We’ve had a couple hundredths of an inch worth of sprinkles early this morning but that should be all the rain we get in central Indiana today. We’re starting off the day chilly in the 40s but should get more comfortable this afternoon.

We’ll climb back to 50° by lunchtime and that’s already warmer than we got at all on Tuesday. The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 50s and a partly sunny sky.

Hurricane Zeta is currently a Category 1 sustaining winds at 85 mph. The hurricane could be sustaining winds more than 95 mph by the time it makes landfall on the Louisiana Coast Wednesday evening. The system will then move inland, weakening, and bring substantial rain to the southern half of Indiana.

The rain will roll into our southern counties after midnight and we’ll wakeup to widespread rain on Thursday morning. The AM rush will be especially difficult south of and heading into Indianapolis while our northern towns will hardly get any rain at all. Rainfall totals will have a very tight gradient that cuts off right around Indianapolis. Likely that Indianapolis and south will get 1-2 inches of rain while Lafayette could very well stay completely dry.

The rain will be tapering off for the PM rush Thursday and we’ll be dry for Friday and through the holiday weekend. Halloween actually looks pretty good! Chilly but dry.