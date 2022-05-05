Light rain will continue this evening and become heavier and more widespread overnight. A strong area of low pressure will track across the state Friday and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Although the risk for severe storms will stay south of Indiana, a few rotating thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Up to an inch of rain will fall and flash flooding may occur, mainly over the western part of the state. Heavy rain will fall through Friday evening tapering to just a few sprinkles by Saturday morning.

Expect a cloudy, cool Saturday with light rain early. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and with a full day of sunny skies, Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 70s for Mother’s Day.

The earliest Indianapolis has a high temperature of 85° is May 15 and right on cue we’ll get there Monday afternoon. In fact, next week will start with three consecutive sunny days with near record highs in the mid-80s.

Rain is in the forecast for the next 48 hours and flooding is possible west of US 31.





Expect a cool, wet night.





Rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday.

Up to an inch or rain is likely by Saturday morning.





Clouds will linger through the day Saturday.

Winds will be gusty Saturday.





So far this has been a cool month.

Expect near record highs early next week.