INDIANAPOLIS – We started off warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures climbed into the 60s early with humid conditions. We will stay warm and humid throughout the day with rain chances continuing.

Flood watch issued

A Flood watch has been issued for areas along I-70 and south starting at 8 p.m. tonight until Saturday morning at 8 a.m. This is where the heaviest rain will fall from this evening until Saturday. As always, never walk, swim, or play in flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown.

Wet, warm Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with on and off showers. A cold front will move in through the afternoon, so temperatures will slowly drop into the 50s. Some heavy rain is possible. Heavier rain will really move through overnight and into Friday.

Heavy rain and flooding possible Friday

Heavy rain and flooding will be the primary threats on Friday, mainly along and south of I-70. 2″-5″ of rainfall will fall by the time all is said and done. With already saturated ground, flooding is possible.

Falling temps, flurries Saturday

Saturday, temperatures will start off in the lower 50s with showers continuing. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and light showers will switch to some flurries mixing in. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s.

More rain chances next week