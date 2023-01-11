For the past 15 days temperatures in Indianapolis have been above average. Unfortunately our mild weather streak will end Thursday as a cold front moves across the state. Rain is likely Thursday morning and the rain will be heavy at times during the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the morning before falling into the mid 30 in the afternoon.

As the colder air works in, the moisture left behind will be squeezed out in the form of flurries or light snow showers. Not much accumulation is expected, although some may get a dusting, and a few slick spots will be possible on the roads Friday morning.

We transition to a great weekend with lots of sunshine and a brand new warmup getting underway. Temperatures will be back near 50° Sunday afternoon. After a dry weekend we’ll have more rain moving in Monday.

The new year is off to a mild start.

Temperatures won’t be as cool, and dense fog is likely overnight.

Up to an inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Expect gusty winds and falling temperatures Thursday, and a few flurries Friday.

Temperatures will be much colder this weekend.