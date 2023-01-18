We’ve had more than two inches of rain so far this month. More rain has moved into the state and will be heavy at times this evening. A few thunderstorms are likely and the rain will reach its peak coverage and intensity around 11p.m. While most are expected to be non-severe, an isolated strong, gusty storm in our southern counties can’t be ruled out. Rain in excess of 1″ is likely in many locations by early Thursday morning.

Rain eases overnight but temperatures will continue to rise. We’ll be near 50° Thursday morning, after a small dip in temperatures late in the morning, sunshine breaking out will help many locations jump into the mid 50s close to the lunch hour tomorrow. A reinforcing cold front will swing through Thursday afternoon. That will send temperatures tumbling during the afternoon.

Expect cloudy, colder weather on Friday with a few flurries. Temperatures will stay more seasonal through the weekend with sunny skies on Saturday and rain and snow showers on Sunday. We’re watching the next system for Sunday as snow accumulation is possible.

Heavy rain is likely this evening.

Expect gusty winds and up to an inch of rain overnight.

Thursday will be a windy day with temps falling.

After a mild Thursday, colder air will move in later this week.