Heavy rain and gusty winds are on the way to central Indiana

Hoosiers woke up to scattered light frost and very chilly air Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 30s. Indianapolis reached a low of 38 degrees for the coldest morning since last May.

Another strong storm system take control of our weather and bring 30 to 40 mph wind gusts with an inch to an inch and a half of rain for Thursday and Friday. Rain will be heavy at times on both days. The rain will also cool us down and keep our temperatures in the 50s. Expect the rain too end early Saturday.

Indianapolis averages 3.22″ of rain for the month. So far this October Indianapolis has received 6.93″ of rain, making this month the sixth wettest October on record so far. Dry weather with sunny skies will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s for Halloween on Sunday.

