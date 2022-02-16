Winds were gusty across central Indiana Wednesday as a warm front moved north of the state. Warmer air moved in and high temperatures were close to 60-degrees.

A Flood Watch for the state continues through 7pm Thursday and ahead of an approaching cold front, expect gusty winds and heavy rain overnight. Thursday will start windy, mild and wet. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through the day and 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and temperatures will fall during the day. The mild air will warm the ground and melt the rest of our snow. This will aid in causing standing water and flooding.

Since the day will start warm it will take a while for ground temperatures to cool. But as the mercury falls we will from wet to icy roads as the day wears on. The transition to a rain/sleet/snow mix will start in the morning from Lafayette to Peru, from Crawfordsville to Marion by lunchtime, and from Muncie to Bloomington by 4pm.

We transition to all snow Thursday evening and by Friday morning, we will be left with a light coating of snow across most of central Indiana while our northern counties will see heavier accumulations.

We finish off the work week very cold again but a new warmup gets underway for the weekend with highs in the 50s by Sunday.

