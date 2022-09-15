INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat in Indiana! Temperatures are quickly heading back into the 90s.

The rest of Thursday night

Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s after sunset. Mostly clear skies tonight. Then we drop cooler into the low 60s for the low temperature this evening.

Turning up the heat

As we stay dry and continue to warm, upper level patterns suggest a warm air mass will dominate our temperatures next week. Getting back to late September heat in the 90s is not out of the question! We’ve already exceeded our 90 degree days for the year, but Septembers have been known in the past to drop a couple extra 90-degree days here and there.

Humidity will be manageable this weekend

While our temperatures are headed into the mid 80s this weekend, dew point temperatures will stay in the low 60s. That means it won’t feel quite so miserable outside!

Staying dry to wrap up the week

The sunny skies and dry weather will stick around as we finish off the week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Friday evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a dry and sunny weekend as well.

Friday at a glance