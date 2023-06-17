Smoky skies will create a hazy appearance over central Indiana throughout the weekend. The upper wind pattern will support wildfire smoke to hover over the Midwest both Saturday and Sunday. Air quality alerts have been issued for several counties as a result and Indianapolis declared it to be a Knozone Action Day today.

There are ways you can help limit ozone emissions, including waiting to mow until 7 pm and by carpooling. The air quality should improve by Monday as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley.

Temperatures today are going to rise nearly 10 degrees more compared to Friday. They will reach into the lower 80s this afternoon, which is at seasonal levels for mid-June. Remember to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for prolonged periods of time because sunburn times may happen within 18 minutes without any protection on your skin.

The weather is going to stay dry on Father’s Day with highs rebounding back to mid-80s. However, more clouds will fill into the state by the afternoon and evening as a storm complex tracks approaches the Mid-South.

This system could produce spotty showers over the southern half of the state. Rain totals near Indy and points north of the city will not see much rain from this wave of activity. Unfortunately, rain chances are low for the extended period. Temperatures are going to jump back into the upper 80s as we kick-off the official start to summer.