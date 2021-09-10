Heating up this weekend, dry stretch continues into the beginning of next week

We have had a nice taste of fall over the last few days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures! We are warming up into the weekend with temperatures back in the 90s by Sunday and a slight increase in humidity. It doesn’t look like it will last for all of next week!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with mostly starry skies, another open-window weather kind of night!

Saturday looks warmer with temperatures topping off in the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be the slightest increase in humidity but it will not be overly humid by any means. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s.

Sunday looks to be hot and sunny, just in time for the Colts game! Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s, well above-average for this time of year, under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

As we head into Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the lower 90s still with a few clouds each day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will bring our next chance at scattered showers and storms.