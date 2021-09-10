Heating up into the weekend

Temperatures are starting off cool, once again, Friday morning. However, big changes will soon get underway. Winds shifting out of the south this afternoon and out of the southwest by the weekend will allow temperatures to take quite the leap back to a very summery feel. Temperatures today though, will still be seasonable and humidity remains low. This is the best day out of the next several to get any work done in the yard. Be sure to take advantage if you need it!

It’s going to be a fantastic evening for all the families going to high school football or those enjoying one of the last Symphony on the Prairie concerts. It will remain dry and temperatures will be comfortable.

We’ll be a good bit warmer Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s and humidity climbing to more uncomfortable levels. The Colts are home Sunday but it’s going to be a steamy day. Temperatures will be back in the 90s by Sunday afternoon.