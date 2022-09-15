INDIANAPOLIS – It was another cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s under clear skies. Our normal lows are in the upper 50s so we are right where we should be for this time of year. We climb back into the 80s this afternoon with 90s possible by the weekend.

Warmer, sunny Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Our normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 70s, so we will be above average today.

Warming trend, summer makes a return

The fall feel comes to an end as temperatures in the 80s and 90s move back in. We will be in a dry and warm stretch going forward, into at least the beginning of next week. We will slowly climb into the middle 80s by Thursday and close to the 90s if not in the 90s by this weekend. You can expect plenty of sunshine over the next several days, and no rain chances are expected. Our average highs are typically in the upper 70s, so we will be well above average most days.

Next rain chances

Our ridge of heat will move south just slightly. This will open the door for rain chances. Sunday night into Monday and possibly Tuesday, there is a chance for scattered showers and storms. Timing and totals are still uncertain, check back again this weekend for better details on this system.





Look ahead to next week

All signs are pointing to well above average temperatures again into next week. Specific details will come as time gets closer but expect warm and drier-than-average conditions to continue into late next week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast