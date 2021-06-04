Heating up for the weekend

Ready for a warmup? It’s in the forecast as summer-like temperatures return to the Hoosier state. Drier air has moved into the state, the sun is out and winds are shifting out of the southwest. All of that will send temperatures quickly surging to the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be the warmest we’ve been since May 25th!

The evening will be mainly clear and comfortable, making for a great night to have dinner outside or maybe head out to Victory Field. The Indians are playing a double header tonight after a game earlier in the week had to be postponed due to rain. First pitch for the first game is at 5:05 PM. Bonus! It’s a Fireworks Friday night, enjoy the show after the second game this evening. The weather will be perfect for it. By 10 PM temperatures will have only dropped to the mid 70s.

Now that pools have opened for the season, many of you are likely anxiously waiting to get some good swimming weather. We have it in the forecast! Southwesterly winds will keep temperatures climbing this weekend, nearing 90° by Sunday.

Enjoy the drier air while we have it. Friday and Saturday will feel fantastic. However, humidity starts to climb by the end of the weekend and as we head into next week, the most humid air of the year, so far, will likely be here. Typically, dew point temperatures under 60° are considered comfortable. By next week, we send dew point temperatures well above that threshold. The higher moisture levels are also coming with daily chances for rain, so again, enjoy these next couple dry, less humid days!