Happy Independence Day! The weather today is looking mainly dry across the Hoosier State, which will be great for the scheduled festivities happening this morning and afternoon. There is still a low chance of a pop-up shower or storm during peak heating. However, most spots will not see that rain chance with skies staying partly cloudy.

Temperatures are going to rise a few degrees more compared to Monday. Prepare for a warm and humid day with highs approaching the 90° mark this afternoon. Heat indices may even rise into the lower 90s late in the day. Find ways to stay hydrated and take breaks from the summer heat.

The UV index is also elevated for today, meaning a sunburn may happen within 20 minutes if you’re not wearing any protection on your skin.

The isolated storm chance diminishes for the evening as skies become mostly clear. The weather looks great if you plan on watching fireworks displays tonight. Temperatures at dusk will drop into the upper 70s.

There is a late-day storm chance on Wednesday, but forecast models are trending several hours of dry time ahead of the system. It will become even warmer tomorrow afternoon as highs peak into the lower 90s again. Keep in mind, a strong to severe thunderstorm may develop late in the day and will be capable of producing gusty winds.