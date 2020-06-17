Heating up and tracking storms

Mostly sunny and warm for our Wednesday. Many of us are starting off the morning in the 60s with a comfortable air mass in place. We’ll see some cumulus develop this afternoon but no wet weather expected for Wednesday. Thursday, however, we have a chance for an isolated shower. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected and that’s mainly in our eastern counties. Nothing to cancel plans over but if you will be outdoors after lunch and in the early evening you’ll want to keep an eye on radar.

Temperatures keep warming day by day. We could hit 90 both Friday and Saturday. A few storms are possible this weekend with more scattered rain expected on Monday.