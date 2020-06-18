Heating up and becoming more active

Such a comfortable start to the morning as we wake up in the 60s. We’ll climb through the 70s quickly throughout the morning and already make it to the 80s by lunchtime. Highs will again be in the mid 80s which is just a couple of degrees above average. The low that won’t leave is still situated to our east. It’ll provide us with more clouds than yesterday and an isolated shower chance that could bring about a tenth of an inch of rain to a couple Central Indiana towns but most of the area will stay dry so continue to water your plants by hand.

More active weather is expected over the weekend. Between isolated showers on Saturday and scattered storms on Sunday we will get about a half an inch of rain. We’re well above average for annual precipitation but it has been a dry stretch since the beginning of June.

We should get our first two official 90s of the year in Indianapolis. This weekend will surely feel summerlike with the temperatures. We’ll have increased humidity but it won’t be unbearable.