Heat Wave Continues

Another hot and humid day for Indiana. These high temperatures are about 6 or 7 degrees above average for July 6.

The heat is off to a quick start so far this summer. Today was the 8th day it has been 90 or hotter.

The heat an humidity set the stage for scattered afternoon storms one again. For the most part, these storms are dissipating for now.

FutureView shows there will probably be scattered showers developing Tuesday afternoon. Starting mid afternoon and then fading out by evening once again.

There could be a minor change in our weather pattern by he weekend. Slightly less hot and humid conditions could be around for a few days before the heat returns next week.