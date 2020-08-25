Heat wave continues in Central Indiana

Already a warm and humid start to the morning with major heat just ahead. Highs will return to the 90s this afternoon with heat indices uncomfortably close to a hundred. It’ll be important to stay hydrated during this heat wave and check on your neighbors to make sure they have air conditioning.

There is a front just to our north east today and that could provide just enough forcing for a stray storm today but most of us won’t get any rain at all today or tomorrow so I’d still water my flowers.

The heat wave continues into tomorrow! The heat index will max out around 97 again so rather uncomfortable. Plenty of sunshine will make it great pool weather but most of us will just prefer to be in the AC all afternoon.

Rain chances return on Thursday and Friday. After that, we’ll notice temperatures dropping by 10+ degrees so some will love that while others won’t. Stay safe!