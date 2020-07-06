Heat + storms make for a difficult start to the week

We’ve already had seven 90 degree days this year and lots more expected in the near future. In fact, every single day of this work week will have highs in the 90s. Last year we had an above average year with so many 90 degree days. We’ll also be dealing with a heat index factor the next couple of days. We’ll have plenty of dry time today but isolated storms are possible this afternoon.

No widespread or long lived rain is anticipated but a brief storm could pop up this afternoon. We’ll have a similar pattern Tuesday as well. Between Monday and Tuesday we will accumulate up to a half inch of rain but many of us will get much less than that so you may still want to water plants by hand.

With overnight lows in the 70s through the end of the week our AC will be working overtime. Be sure to check on neighbors to make sure their air is working and they can stay comfortable. Also, limit your pet’s outdoor time so that they don’t end up with any heat related illnesses. If you must be outdoors, take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated. We should be a little better by the weekend.