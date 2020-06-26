Heat pumps in; tracking storms

Storms in the Northern Plains have had hail and nearly 70mph wind gusts. Severe threat slides into Madison, Chicago, and South Bend for Friday. Isolated storms are possible in Indianapolis today but the main severe threat stays north of the city and mainly north of Kokomo.

Most of the day will be dry for Central Indiana and heat + humidity will continue to rise. Much of the afternoon will be in the humid 80s with about two hours sitting at 90 degrees. We’ll have clouds build in for a bit midday with those rain chances.

Pleasant for Friday night with temperatures in the 80s until 11pm. Overnight low will only dip to 71 degrees with a partly cloudy sky and southwesterly breeze between 10-15 mph.

Scattered storms will roll through Saturday afternoon with more expected on Sunday. We’re still above average on our annual precipitation but the month of June itself has been dry so we’ll have to welcome this ill-timed rain over the weekend.

Temperatures stay at or above average through the next week with noticeably warn overnight lows. Tracking many rain chances over the next seven days.