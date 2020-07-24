Heat pumps in for the weekend; tracking next rain

Patchy fog in some of Central Indiana but not nearly as dense as yesterday morning’s was. Visibility has been lowest in Muncie where it got down to 3 miles. Otherwise it is a beautiful start to the day as we brighten up with lots of sunshine and temperatures dipping to the 60s. This is the coolest morning we’ve had in about two weeks and with a light northerly breeze it certainly feels refreshing. You can have your windows open until about 9am if you’d like to let in some fresh air. No wet weather for us today – just sunshine. Highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon and stay there until sunset. Just a beautiful Friday evening ahead so plan dinner outside if you can.

High pressure will allow us to stay dry and sunny today and through the weekend. We can’t completely rule out a stray shower Saturday afternoon but that is an absolutely minimal chance so I wouldn’t cancel any plans over it. We’re watching the next system now sliding into Montana. That’ll eventually get to us, bringing rain at the begining of next week and then cooling us off to the low 80s by midweek. That’ll feel fantastic!