Heat pumping in; tracking storms

Heat will be pumping in for our Friday! We’ll be into the 70s by 8am but that will be short-lived. Already to the 80s by 10am. Great day to take lunch outside if you can find a shady spot. If you have to be in the sun you’ll need sunscreen. Today’s UV Index is a 9 which means you can get sunburn in about 15 minutes. Tomorrow is the first official day of summer and you don’t want to start it off burnt!

Isolated shower is possible Friday afternoon but very little coverage is expected. Overall our Friday night forecast looks great. We’ll stay in the 70s from sunset through midnight with an overnight low only dipping to 68. Partly cloudy with only a 5mph breeze overnight.

Plenty of dry time on Saturday with just an isolated shower expected but more scattered storms will roll through on Sunday. Throughout the course of the weekend we will accumulate about a half an inch of rain. That’ll get the grass wet but you’ll still want to water your plants by hand.