Heat indices near a hundred Monday plus storms

Warm and humid start to our Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 70s now but will be back to the 80s by 9am and heat indices will be well into the 90s throughout the afternoon. If you have to be outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy. Breaks in the shade will absolutely be necessary.

A cold front is sliding through the area today and that is pushing out the high that brought us so much sunshine this weekend. As the boundary slides through, we’ll have storms on this Monday afternoon. On the backside of this front, though, we’ll get MUCH more comfortable! Highs will be in the mid-low 80s through the week and into the weekend. More notable will be the lower humidity.

Monday’s forecast is pretty packed. Humid and sunny with temperatures in the 70s throughout the morning but then we’ve got the 80s with scattered storms in the afternoon. Some of these storms will produce gusty winds but other hazards are of rather low concern.

About a quarter inch of rain is expected areawide with some downpours producing closer to a half inch of rain. After a dry stretch over the weekend, gardens will welcome a quick storm. With the heat indices being so close to a hundred this afternoon plus the rain chances it is not really a day to make outdoor plans. The next two days will be another story, though.

Absolutely beautiful forecast for our Tuesday. We’ll wake up comfortably in the 60s with highs in the afternoon climbing to a reasonable and seasonable 85. Clouds will exit and leave us mostly sunny and a light breeze out of the northwest will be refreshing. Fantastic for a picnic or a hike. Great pool day, too.

Another fantastic forecast for your Wednesday. Then scattered storms return to the picture on Thursday. Low 80s into next weekend and beautiful evenings and mornings so you can open windows up and let in some gorgeous fresh air.