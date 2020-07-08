Heat continues plus more storm chances

Starting off the day warm and humid with temperatures only dropping to the 70s overnight. Dew points are about as high and there is some patchy fog across the area. Temperatures will quickly warm to the 80s this morning with a high of 93 this afternoon. An isolated storm is possible but nothing widespread or long lived is expected.

A couple more storms are expected on Thursday and Friday, too. Those could bring between half and a full inch of rain to much of the area. A cold front will sweep through on Friday and the backside of that will drag in some slightly more comfortable air for Friday night and then Saturday.

Temperatures will briefly improve over the weekend but then climb back up to 90 by Tuesday.