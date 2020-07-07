Heat and humidity for Tuesday; tracking storms

Warm start to another hot day. Temperatures are in the 70s as you start your Tuesday and climb to the 80s by 9 o’clock. Highs will again climb into the mid to low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. We’re continuing with this extended heat wave so be sure to take it easy when you’re outdoors. Also, look out for your neighbors! Make sure they have access to air conditioning. My own AC went out yesterday and our neighbors right away offered us a bed for the night. Hoosier hospitality!

Like Monday we will again have spotty storms develop. With such a moist air mass in place, those storms were able to squeeze out more than an inch of rain in a short time for many of us. Today we’re looking at a similar setup. Additional storm chances later this week could bring up to an inch of rain to most in the area.

Highs will stay in the 90s through the end of the week. Overnight will also be in the 70s so AC will be running a ton. A small amount of relief is expected this weekend with highs in the 80s and overnight lows dipping to the somewhat more comfortable 60s. Scattered storms on Sunday.