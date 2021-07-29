Heat Advisory issued for parts of central Indiana; severe threat this afternoon

The weather is going to be active this Thursday for central Indiana. We are tracking dangerous heat and the potential for severe thunderstorms. This morning, there was a line of storms that lost intensity as it moved into northern Indiana. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in place in our northern counties canceled early due to the weakening complex.

Skies are mainly cloudy this morning and the humidity is oppressive! Temperatures are already in the mid-70s around the state and it’s only going to get hotter as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It will feel even more uncomfortable with dew points in the 70s. The heat index may even exceed 100° in spots this afternoon. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of central Indiana from 2 PM through 8 PM today.

A cold front is going to travel over the state this evening and bring another round of storms. The second wave may trigger strong to severe storms, especially with the heat and humidity in place. After 2 PM, storms will initiate and will strengthen ahead of the boundary. Threats include damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

The weather will turn calmer tonight and Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected as the humidity lowers Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees as we start the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. There is a spotty shower chance for Sunday.