Heat Advisory begins this afternoon; severe storms possible today

It is already a muggy morning across central Indiana! Temperatures only fell into the upper 70s during the predawn hours with dew points in the mid-70s. The higher dew points are creating a “heavy” feel because the air is holding a lot of moisture. The combination of the 90s and high humidity values will make it feel even hotter outside as we head into the afternoon. Heat indices could rise to 105° in spots around the area!

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for central Indiana. The advisory begins at 1 PM and will expire at 8 PM. Be sure to stay hydrated and have access to air conditioning, especially after 1 PM.

We are also closely watching the threat for severe weather this afternoon. An approaching cold front is going to interact with the juicy atmosphere and help fuel the thunderstorm activity this afternoon. The main threats include damaging straight-line winds and large hail. The storms will travel east-southeast over the state this afternoon and into the evening. Be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive weather alerts!

The weather is going to be much quieter to start the workweek with a limited rain chance south of Indy. Skies will be partly cloudy to open the week as highs climb near 90°. There will be several storm chances from Tuesday through Thursday as an unsettled weather patter sets-up over the Ohio Valley.