INDIANAPOLIS – We’re continuing to heat up for the midweek, and adding chances of rain and thunderstorms along with it!

Heat advisory for the entire state

The entire state is under a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon from 1-9 p.m. While air temperatures will be in the mid 90s, heat index values will be WELL over 100°. Don’t forget to take breaks from the outdoors and bring those pets in!

Severe weather risk starting Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms spread across the state into Tuesday afternoon. The Hoosier state is at risk to see strong storms turn severe into the late morning and afternoon hours Tuesday.

Hazy, hot, humid 4th of July

Happy Independence Day! Get ready for a real scorcher. We’re waking up to a sunny sky out there and temperatures initially in the upper 60s. Humidity may be noticeable in the morning, but the air will really begin to feel sticky by the afternoon. Heat will build quickly, too, with lunchtime temps in the mid 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Isolated storms are possible between 4-8 p.m., but the vast majority of the area will remain dry. The evening will be warm and dry, though a bit muggy for fireworks.

High heat remains through the week

A substantial ridge will build across the South Central US through the middle of the week and eventually transition to the West Central US by the weekend. Though the axis of the ridge will not be directly spread across Indiana, it will be more than strong enough to keep us in a sustained patter of summer weather. Highs are expected to remain in the 90s through the work week with high humidity along with them. Feels-like temps will be around 100 or slightly above Tuesday through Thursday as well.

Scattered storms are possible Tuesday morning with isolated PM storms possible Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of scattered storms may come on Friday as a front brings in refreshing weather once again.