It’s going to be a very hot and humid day with potentially dangerous heat impacting the state. Heat advisories have been issued for the southern half of the state. These will be in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon. With high dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, that will make it feel like it’s a lot hotter outside. Heat indices will be in the triple digits today. Take extra precautions if you will be spending time outside in this hear. Drink plenty of fluids, take breaks in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun when you can. Fortunately, winds kick up today and turn breezy. Gusts 2- to 25 mph will help bring a little bit of relief on a day like today.

Also, remember that cars heat up much faster than you might think. On a day like today, the temperature inside your car can rise to ~114° after just 10 minutes. After just 30 minutes, that temperature can rise to~130­°. This can be fatal for those left in the car. Look before you lock.

A front traveling over the state late in the day will bring the chance for showers and storms out ahead of it. Most won’t see any rainfall today but those that do will have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. The most favorable location for these to develop in our area will be in the eastern third of the state. However, conditions are more conducive for these storms farther east, into Ohio. Primary threats with any storms that do develop will be damaging winds and hail.

Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler will move in. Dew point temperatures will begin to drop this evening. That means a less humid day for Thursday and it won’t be as hot either. High temperatures will be near 90°. The heat build right back in and we’re looking at even hotter days ahead. By Sunday, we will be rivaling the warmest air of the year with temperatures near 100°. The warmest day we’ve had, so far, was 99° on July 5th.