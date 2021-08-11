Heat advisories continue, storm chances continue into Friday

We are starting off this morning with scattered showers and storms across the state. Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door this morning. It will be another hot and humid day with another round of heat headlines. Storm chances continue into the end of the week with the heat and humidity sticking around.

For today, temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Heat advisories will go into effect at 1 pm and continue until 8 pm for all of Central Indiana. It is recommended to limit your time outside, stay hydrated, and check on the pets and the elderly. As always, look before you lock.

Scattered storms are also possible this afternoon that will feed off the heat and humidity of the day. Timing is still uncertain due to leftover boundaries from overnight showers and storms.

Storm chances continue overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

As we head into Thursday, another round of 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Spotty storms are possible, but again, timing is uncertain due to a line of showers and storms that will develop to our north. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Friday a front will move into Central Indiana. Timing of the front looks to be in the afternoon, which means storms would have plenty of fuel to feed off of. The severity of these storms is still uncertain at this time. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s before cooling down for the weekend.

Weekend temperatures will be in the lower 80s with low humidity.