Heading into a heat wave; turning drier

It’s rinse and repeat as we open up the month of July. We closed June with very muggy, very warm conditions and a few showers and thunderstorms around. We’re starting off July the same way with another warm and very humid day.

Patchy fog has developed Wednesday morning causing areas of reduced visibility around the area. This will burn off by the mid morning hours and we’ll have lots of sunshine around for the day.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will rise into the upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, once again, during the afternoon.

We still need the rain and won’t have much of it for this first week of July. While Indianapolis closed the month of June with a surplus of rain, most of central Indiana ended with a rain deficit. Bloomington was down more than 3.5″ below the average rainfall we see in June.

As a high pressure “hot dome” sets up over the region, the heat builds and the rain chances become very limited. High humidity continues and we add an extended stretch of 90-degree heat starting on Thursday.