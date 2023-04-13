INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning comfortable with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine today. A Knozone Action Day has also been declared.

Knozone Action Day in Indianapolis

A Knozone Action Day has been declared for Marion County and several other counties today due to high temperatures and light winds. These factors combined reduce air quality and the level of ozone emissions could exceed federally mandated standards.

During a Knozone Action or Air Quality Control Day, Hoosiers are encouraged to make environmentally-friendly choices like:

Turning off the car engine when idling for more than 30 seconds

Avoid using the drive-thru

Setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation

Wait until after 7 p.m. to buy gas or mow your lawn

Don’t use any chemical products to clean your home or treat your garden

Warm, sunny Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s with mostly starry skies.

Weak shower chance Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday will feature a few shower chances but most of us will stay dry. More clouds will move in too, but temperatures will still climb into the middle 70s throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

Showers return Sunday, cooler too

Showers will be heavier on Sunday with totals of up to 0.75″ of rainfall. More details to come about Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler too into the beginning of next week.