Hazy morning; weekend rain chance remains

Still humid this morning, so some patchy fog around the area. Not nearly as dense as Thursday morning’s fog. Lowest visibility yesterday was down to zero, but I haven’t seen anything lower than two miles this morning.

We should get a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday but still will be below the normal high of 80. That humid, sticky feeling is with us through the weekend.

You could get a storm or two Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals have been looking to be close to a quarter inch with an isolated downpour producing half an inch in our northern counties.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. Next week will be great with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and 70s in the afternoons. A long stretch of dry weather is expected.