It’s a very soggy start to our morning. Heavy rain has moved in across central Indiana. Plan on very wet roads with ponding during your commute. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 7 PM. Heavy rain falling on already saturated ground could lead to flooding. 1″ to 2″ of rainfall for most expected today with some locally higher amounts.

A cold front is on the move and as colder air replaces our very mild temperatures from the morning, this precipitation will change over to sleet, freezing rain and snow later in the day. Our far north/northwestern counties are under a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. While the heaviest impacts of this winter storm system will be to our north and west, slick/hazardous travel conditions are still expected here.

Most of us will continue with just rainfall and mild temperatures through the morning. By the afternoon, our far northern counties will have temperatures dropping significantly and change over to sleet and freezing rain will be developing. Use a lot of caution as you’re traveling today!

This transition will spread south into the afternoon and will likely be impacting areas closer to Indianapolis and the I-70 corridor by the evening commute. A light glaze of ice accumulating on the surfaces will be possible, again, leading to hazardous travel conditions. Farther north, snow is expected to develop, also leading to slick conditions and reduced visibility.

After a brief lull in precipitation early this evening, another surge of moisture will move through, falling as all snow. Overall, snow accumulations are going to be light, near 1″ or less for most across central Indiana by early Friday morning. However, areas farther north near Frankfort – Kokomo – Marion could see 2″ to 4″ of snow while the line Lafayette – Logansport – Peru could see 4″ to 6″ of accumulations.