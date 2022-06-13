INDIANAPOLIS — Heat index values will be in the triple digits through parts of Monday and Tuesday, prompting a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) for Indianapolis and much of central Indiana.

There will be two separate Heat Advisories. The first is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday. The heat index value is expected to be up to 105.

There will be a second Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index value is expected to be slightly higher, up to 108.

The following counties are impacted:

(NOTE: Those with an asterisk “*” only fall under the second Heat Advisory on Tuesday).

Bartholomew

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Clay

Clinton

Daviess

*Decatur

*Delaware

Fountain

Greene

Hamilton

*Hancock

Hendricks

*Henry

Howard

Jackson

Jennings

Johnson

Knox

Lawrence

*Madison

Marion

Martin

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Owen

Parke

Putnam

*Randolph

*Rush

Shelby

Sullivan

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Vermillion

Vigo

Warren

What is a heat wave?

According to meteorologist Beth Finello, a heat wave is classified as several days (or weeks) of above normal temperatures.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday may break records that go all the way back to the 1950s.

The National Weather Service says hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses to occur during a heat wave.

Staying safe during the heat

You’re advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, limit time outdoors, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle.

If you do have to spend time outdoors, then try to schedule any strenuous activity to the early morning or evening. Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks.

If you find yourself overcome by heat, move to a cool and shaded location immediately. If you fear you may be suffering from heat stroke, call 911.