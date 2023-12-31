From the CBS 4 weather team, we want to wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year! Before we kick off the first day of the new year, snow showers are continuing to push through Central Indiana this evening. Slick spots have begun to pop up here and there so still use caution tonight.

Temps to kick off the new year will be sitting in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Snow showers will exit early Monday morning but a few slick spots could still be possible. Expect to see cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s.

The rest of the week will feature cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 40’s. Something that will be keeping a very close eye on will be a potential late-week system. Models are hinting that an impactful system will track across the Midwest for the first weekend of the year and snow could be possible. However with that said, there is still a lot of uncertainty on the intensity and track at this time. We will keep you up to date throughout the week.