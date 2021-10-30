Halloween Weekend Weather

We’re looking at seasonal weather if you’re headed out this Saturday night. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for most of the evening, then drop into the mid 40s overnight by Sunday morning. Sky coverage tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy.

You may see an isolated rain on Halloween morning. Highs will go back into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon, but late that night, we drop back into the 30s, for a much cooler Monday morning. Sunset for Halloween on Sunday will be at 6:43 PM. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will quickly dip into the 40s before midnight.

Here’s a look back on some stats for Halloween on Sunday. The average high temperature is 59, so we’ll be just a couple degrees cooler with a high around 57. The average low temperature is 40 degrees. Our warmest Halloween was back in 1950, with highs in the low 80s. And it wasn’t too long ago this October that we were still seeing 80-degree weather. However, this Sunday will be much closer to seasonal norms.

Here’s a look at the satellite and radar coming up for Sunday. During the prime trick-or-treat hours, we’ll be at mostly clear skies, compared to the cloudier start to the day we will see on Sunday Morning. A thicker jacket would be a good idea as well for Sunday, as wind gusts could be up to 25 mph.

Here’s a check on the 7-day forecast. Temperatures drop drastically this week over night! Lows could dip below freezing by Wednesday morning.