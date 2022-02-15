11pm Update:

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. It will be the warmest of the week with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour pushing high temperatures well into the 50s. A strong, moisture-laden weather system is on the way and a Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Light rain will develop in the afternoon, followed by heavy rain overnight through Thursday morning.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will continue through Thursday afternoon and temperatures will drop. As colder air mixes in aloft, the rain will change to a rain/snow mix by mid-morning north of I-70 and some accumulation is likely so roads will become icy. Thursday will start with temperatures in the 50s, but as temperatures along and south of I-70 will fall in the afternoon, the rain will change to a rain/snow mix by the evening rush hour. A thin coating of ices is possible for the evening rush hour.

Light snow will continue Thursday evening with the heaviest accumulation north of I-70. Expect slick road conditions to develop Thursday through Friday. Sunshine returns Friday with highs near freezing.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday morning.

1 to 3 inches of rain is likely Thursday.

Rain will change to a rain/sleet/snow mix Thursday afternoon.

Ice will accumulate by Thursday evening.

Snow is likely Thursday night.

The heaviest snow will fall north of I-70.