INDIANAPOLIS – Windy and slightly warmer heading into Friday.

Friday at a glance

Wind advisory

A wind advisory is out for portions of Central Indiana Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, as rain quickly passes through late Friday.

Quick rain chance

Friday night into Saturday morning will bring brief rain showers through the state. Scattered showers start to pick up around 11 p.m. Friday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

A southerly wind will begin to warm us up again ahead of Friday. We’ll see high temperatures climb back into the low 50s during the day. This is expected even with a mostly cloudy sky. Our next chance for rain will come during the evening and overnight.