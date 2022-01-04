Gusty winds, light snow and much colder air are on the way to central Indiana

A Wind Advisory continues for central Indiana from 4am through 1pm Wednesday. Ahead of an approaching cold front we’ll have winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. A few flurries will likely Wednesday and our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is on the way. Temperatures will fall from the 30s Wednesday morning into the 20 in the afternoon.

This will be followed by a chance for snow showers on Thursday as a strong storm system moves by to our south. We’ll have to watch the storm track to determine where the heaviest precipitation will fall. Right now it looks as if the bulk of the moisture will stay south of Indiana. We could use some snow, we’ve only had a half inch so far this season. The coldest air of the season will move in Thursday night. Expect single-digit low temperatures for Friday morning.

After a chilly Friday temperatures will moderate over the weekend. We’ll have rain late Saturday through early Saturday with highs near 40 degrees.

