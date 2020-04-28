Gusty winds and scattered showers are likely for the next 2 days

Two cold fronts will move across the state over the next 48 hours. More widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will move into the state ahead of the first system Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A second cold will move this way and give us more rain on Thursday and cool our daily high temperatures from the 60s on Wednesday to the 50s on Thursday.

Dry weather will return for Friday and Saturday along with a warming trend. We’ll see highs in the 60s Friday and in the 70s on Saturday. We’ll have another chance for rain on Sunday.

Spring rainfall is below average.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

