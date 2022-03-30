A warm front moved north of central Indiana Wednesday and Indianapolis saw a near record high of 79°. The record is 82° set in 1986. Winds were gusty throughout the day and a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph continues through 10pm. This will likely cause scattered power outages, down tree limbs as well as make driving difficult.

A line of strong storms has formed across most of Illinois ahead of a cold front that is moving our way. Rain and thunderstorms will move into west central Indiana by 6pm and reach the Indianapolis metro area by 8pm. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms across central Indiana through 11pm. The main threats to watch out for tonight are damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain will cause water to pond on roads and minor flash flooding. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely tonight.

To our a south a Tornado Watch is in effect for the Evansville area until 11pm as the tornado threat is higher over the southwestern corner of the state. The bullseye for this system is over the deep south where a risk for a tornado outbreak is greater from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, to Tennessee.

Winds have been gusty today.

The Wind Advisory continues through 10 pm.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather this evening.





Gusty thunderstorms will bring heavy rain this evening.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.





Scattered showers will continue through Thursday afternoon and evening before changing to flurries early Friday.

Temperatures will cool down this week.