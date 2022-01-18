Gusty winds and colder temperatures are on the way to central Indiana

Here we are halfway through what has been a mild, dry January. This week is historically the coldest week in Indianapolis history, including the coldest temperature ever for Indianapolis, -27 on January 19th, 1994.

A warm front will lift north of the state Tuesday and brought a short break from the cold air. The break will not last long as a cold front will move across the state Wednesday. The front doesn’t have much moisture to work with, so we’ll just have clouds and gusty winds. Temperature will fall during the day Wednesday and we’ll stay dry and cold through the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

