Great week ahead for central Indiana as things stay mostly dry through Friday

Wind gusts of 50+ mph kept many awake over the weekend. We won't be nearly that windy today but still noticeably breezy as the day goes on.

The wind helps dry up the ground, though, so this will be helpful to those of us with drenched yards. Many in our northern counties got 2+ inches of rain.

Chilly enough for a jacket this morning since we've dipped to the 40s, but that sunshine will feel great and warm us up nicely today.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight, so a cooler start to Tuesday is expected. In fact, Tuesday will be cooler start to finish since highs will struggle to even get into the upper 40s.

More clouds are expected with an isolated sprinkle chance, so that'll be a combination that'll require a jacket.

Other than sprinkles on Tuesday, we should stay dry through Friday. Next chance for rain really doesn't come until Saturday and then we'll be dry again for Sunday.