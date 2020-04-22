Great Wednesday weather; rainy Thursday

Chilly this morning so jackets needed. We’re actually some 15-20 degrees colder than 24 hours ago so a noticeable drop. BUT we’ll be climbing to the 50s quickly! Our wind has shifted to the south and that plus the sunshine will pump up our temperatures a lot. By lunchtime we’ll be well into the 50s and highs this afternoon will be ten plus degrees warmer than yesterday. We’ll have lots of sunshine for most of the day but clouds will be increasing as the afternoon and evening go on. Rain will begin to fall late tonight and lead into a rainy Thursday. Temperatures tonight will be mild with lows only down to 52 which is a bit above average.

Rain will continue on and off throughout our Thursday. We’ll have rain in the picture all morning and most of the afternoon. After 5pm, most of it will be tapering off and we’ll dry out for Thursday night and Friday. Rainfall totals tomorrow could manage to get up to a solid inch with the long-lasting and sometimes heavy rain.

Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s for the entirety of the next week with only isolated cold nights. Friday night we’ll get more rain and then rain and wind are expected Saturday. Sunday should be better. Watching for more storms on Tuesday. Lots going on!