Great Wednesday Forecast; storms tonight

Beautiful forecast for this Wednesday! We’re starting off warmer than our average high so we won’t have a problem getting into the 70s again today. Our wind is shifting west and to the north as a cold front slides through this morning so that’ll slow our warming a bit but with the sunshine and warm start we’ll still be well into the 70s before the day is over.

Overnight, strong storms moved across Wisconsin, Illinois, and into Maryland bringing dozens of hail reports to the National Weather Service. Part of Northern Illinois reported 2″ in diameter hail stones that caused damage to homes and cars. More storms are set to fire up along another cold front tonight and those could bring some hazards to Central Indiana. Strong, gusty winds, damaging hail, and tornadoes are possible. Those storms will move through Indiana NW to SE between 8pm and midnight Wednesday night.

On the backside of that front, expect temperatures to plummet. We’ll drop about 25 degrees from Wednesday’s high to Thursday’s. Our normal high this time of year is 61 but we’ll struggle to hit 50 tomorrow. It’s not terrible but will certainly have us breaking the jackets back out. The wind will also contribute to a chill.

Temperatures struggle the next few days and rain is expected for Easter.