Great Wednesday forecast; lots of rain coming

Foggy start to our Wednesday and the dense fog will linger through about 9am so driving could be difficult. Be careful if you do have to drive somewhere as it’ll be difficult to see. Visibility down to under a half mile in many of our Northwest counties.

After the fog lifts around 9am, we’ll have a beautiful sunny sky. Temperatures will be chilly until lunchtime. By noon we’ll be climbing back into the 50s. 50s all afternoon will make for great outdoor playing weather and that sunshine will feel GREAT. Highs will hit the low 60s late this afternoon. Beautiful sunset expected so if you get pictures, share them with me on Facebook.

Homeschool families! We’re hosting weather lessons live on facebook on Wednesdays at 10:15am. We’ll be making our own anemometers and learning about other weather observation tools. Click HERE for more information.

A more active weather pattern swings in as rain begins on Thursday night. We’ll have rain entering the region after 7pm Thursday evening followed by scattered storms on Friday and wind packed storms on Saturday.

Heavy rain will kick up our event totals to 2-3 inches possible in southern counties which could cause Flash Flooding concerns. Lower numbers north of Indianapolis but still a substantial amount of rain. As of right now, the severe threat in Central Indiana with these storms is minimal. The grass will be growing a lot over the next week!

Temperatures will drop back to normal Sunday and through the start of next week.