Great weather until the weekend

Cold start this Thursday morning so jackets needed early on. We have had a few towns briefly drop below freezing. Temperatures won’t stay so cold for long! We’ll soar into the 50s by lunchtime and climb to the low 60s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected so you can get some fresh air if you’d like.

High pressure is in control here, keeping our wind down and clearing out the sky. We won’t get any rain until Saturday but many in the Upper Plains are getting snow and lots of wind right now. For us in Central Indiana, we’ll get between a quarter and half inch of rain on Saturday.

Tonight won’t be too bad as we only dip to the mid 40s and the normal low is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy with only a 5mph breeze keeping things nice and calm. That’ll mean a cool start Friday morning but we’ll have no problem getting to a high of 66 by the afternoon. Partly sunny but still dry.

Saturday’s rain will wrap up early Sunday morning and the rest of the day will be pleasant. More rain chances to start next week but temperatures will manage to reach the 70s!