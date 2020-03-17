Expect a great Tuesday for central Indiana with stormy days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patchy fog in central Indiana Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it really does look like St. Patrick's Day will be the nicest weather of the week. Friday won't be bad, but it will be windy and temperatures will fall quickly after noon with the passage of a cold front.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s by noon with clouds thinning and the sky brightening. We'll be nice and sunny for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s, which is pretty much where we should be this time of the year.

Chilly Tuesday night with lows down to the upper 30s. We'll start off with a clear sky that will make for a lovely sunset but clouds will build in overnight as our next weather system approaches.

Rain rolls into our western counties as early as 11 a.m. on Wednesday and reaches Indianapolis right around lunchtime. We'll have storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will get warmer into the upper 50s as the wind shifts to the south.

We'll have about a half inch of rain on Wednesday with another round of storms on Thursday bringing the totals up to as much as an inch and a half. I would say this would be a good opportunity to plant grass seed, but take note that we'll have a hard freeze Friday night.

Expect storms both Wednesday and Thursday with rain wrapping up early Friday morning. Friday will start off about ten degrees above average, but a cold front will pass through by about lunchtime and then the gusty winds will pump in much cooler air. We'll notice the difference Friday afternoon and then a cold Friday night is expected. The weekend will continue to run below average, but the sun will shine and we'll be otherwise quiet in the weather department.