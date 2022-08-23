The best day of the week!

It’s a cooler start to our Tuesday but overall, it’s going to be a really great day. Dew point temperatures have dropped, allowing air temperatures to cool to the 50s in many spots and skies are mostly clear. We are dealing with patchy fog, some of it dense this morning. Therefore, a few extra minutes for the morning commute isn’t a bad idea. Most of the problem spots have been north of Indianapolis. Sensors Tuesday morning registered visibility less than 1/10th of a mile in Frankfort along I-65.

Bright skies early this morning will help the fog burn off faster today. So, don’t forget the sunglasses out the door. Sunshine will be abundant all day long, humidity stays in a comfortable range and temperatures will rise to the mid 80s. 84° is the average for this time of year in Indianapolis. We should be right around that mark.

A couple more dry afternoons

Wednesday will be another similar day with a cooler start and sunshine. Temperatures will be just a touch warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid upper 80s. It’s Thursday we turn more humid, take temperatures to near 90° in the afternoon and bring back rain chances. However, we will have many, many dry hours on Thursday before the rain gets here. A weak cold front will be nearing the area Thursday night and ahead of it, a few spotty to widely scattered showers/storms will develop.

Turning hotter and more humid

Widely scattered rain chances continue into Friday. The day won’t be a washout but a few showers could impact any Friday night plans, including high school football. Beyond the work week though, the focus is really the heat. The weekend will be a toasty one with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Indianapolis has seen 20 days in the 90s this year, with the average being 19 yearly. We should pull away from the average a little more by tacking on a couple more days in the 90s this weekend and early next week.